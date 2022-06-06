Canaries take series from Cleburne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries clinched their second consecutive home series Sunday afternoon as they defeated Cleburne 3-1 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

An unearned run in the top of the first inning gave the Railroaders an early 1-0 lead. But Gavin LaValley came through with a two-out, two-run double in the fourth to put the Birds in front for good and Jabari Henry added a solo homerun to lead-off the seventh.

Ty Culbreth did not allow an earned run over six innings and struck out five to earn his team-leading third victory of the season. Steven Ledesma, Mitchell Walters and Riley Ferrell all threw scoreless and hitless innings relief with Ferrell earning his second save.

Sioux Falls improves to 7-15 overall and now looks ahead to a six-game roadtrip, which begins Tuesday night in Fargo at 7:02pm.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.