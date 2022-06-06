Avera Medical Minute
Championship heartbreak doesn’t take away from Western Christian’s season

Wolfpack boys soccer finishes season 17-2
Wolfpack fell in penalty kicks of Iowa 1A State championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year the Western Christian Boys soccer team came home to Orange City with the trophy for second place at the Iowa 1A State Tournament.

Though they scored the first goal of the match in the first half of the championship yesterday Davenport Assumption tied things in the second half and eventually sent the game to penalty kicks where they would prevail 3-1 to capture the state title.

It was a heartbreaking and emotional end for a Wolfpack team that had been on a mission to get back to the title game after last year’s loss, going 17-2 and earning the top seed before ultimately coming up a kick or two short of the championship. Getting to that point with all the pressure on them is something their head coach Sou Baccam took measure of.

