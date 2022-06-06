Avera Medical Minute
A Few Showers out West

Thunderstorms Possible Tomorrow
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a pretty nice day on tap across the region! It will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers to continue out on in central South Dakota. If you’re farther to the east, we should stay dry through most of today. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s in the west to the low 70s in the east. The wind should stay fairly light, as well.

Overnight, we’ll see chances for rain spread to the east. Tuesday looks like we could have a few showers and thunderstorms across the entire region. The risk of severe weather looks like it will stay fairly low. Highs should stay in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region. We should dry out a little for Wednesday with similar temperatures.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, we’ll bring in more chances of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We should dry out and warm up for Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. It looks like we’ll crack the 80s by Sunday and early next week with a slight chance for a few thunderstorms.

