Madison’s road to recovery one month since the storm

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recovery efforts continue in Madison following the severe storm that blew through eastern South Dakota nearly one month ago.

“I would just describe it as overwhelming. You don’t even know where to start or what to think,” David Reed said, a resident of Madison.

Roy Lindsay is the mayor of Madison and he has been checking in on the residents since the storm blew through.

“It’s been a busy time. Everyone has really been as patient as they can be with the crews, and as mayor, I’m really proud of the way everyone has come together,” Lindsay said.

Reed lost his garage in the storm and has been working to rebuild it.

“Every time you get something done it feels good but it’s going to be a long road,” Reed said.

The community has rallied together through these adversities.

“People have stepped up to the plate to help their neighbors,” Lindsay said

“It’s been a blessing to have these people around,” Reed said.

The effects may be long-lasting, but those in the community are ready to move on.

