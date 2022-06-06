Avera Medical Minute
New, weekly, in-depth look at politics with Matters of the State

Matters of State is our weekly in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our region.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Matters of the State is a new weekly, in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our South Dakota region.

Matters of the State is an expansion of This Week in Politics, a program we’ve been bringing you for the past five years.

We will be looking at issues facing South Dakotans all around the state, sometimes it will be political, and other times it will be significant topics or events happening in and around your community. We’ll also hear from our bureau in Pierre as well as our affiliate stations in Rapid City.

We hope you’ll join us every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. or every Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

