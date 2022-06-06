NorthWestern Energy opens Bob Glanzer Generating Station

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NorthWestern Energy celebrated the ribbon cutting of its Bob Glanzer Generating Station Monday, which will help bring reliable energy to the Huron area.

The Generating Station is made up of six reciprocating internal combustion engines, otherwise called RICE engines, which can reduce emission of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide by more than 90%. The engines can be fired up in just eight minutes, so they are only ran when needed.

”“It also allows us to bring more types of renewables into the portfolio, because it has the ability to basically match if the wind isn’t blowing, this can turn on. If the wind is blowing, it can turn down, and that’s kind of the design factor for this facility. So, that uses fuel more efficiently, but we also have a lot more environmental controls on the exhaust stacks, so we’re cleaning what actually gets emitted into the ozone as well,” said NorthWestern Vice President of Energy Supply John Hines.

Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson says these types of facilities are essential until technology allows for intermittent energy, like wind and solar energy, to be available at all times.

”One of the things that we need to look at is as we expand our intermittent generation, like wind and solar, you’ve got to have plants like this that sit in the background to fill in those times when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining,” said Nelson.

The Generating Station is named after State Representative Bob Glanzer, who died in April of 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. His son, Thomas, has worked at Northwestern Energy for sixteen years. He says his family is humbled by the recognition.

”When you think about my dad as a person, he was so invested in the prairie and this area of South Dakota. Now, for Northwestern Energy to come back and invest in Huron and invest in the prairie and to have an asset like this that’s going to serve for so long, it adds to his legacy and the legacy in Huron, South Dakota,” said Glanzer.

Northwestern Energy says they expect the RICE engines to last for decades, helping the company reach their goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.