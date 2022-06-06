Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect is facing charges following Friday afternoon’s potential bomb threat.

Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls police department recapped what happened on Friday, June 3, after a part of the Empire Mall was evacuated due to a potential bomb threat. Police came to the Empire Mall after someone found an unattended, suspicious box. The word “BOOM” was written twice, in chalk, in all caps, approximately 10 to 15 feet apart around the box. The bomb squad was on the scene, and after an investigation, officials said there was “nothing of concern” found in the box.

According to Hockett, suspect Daniel Brisbin, 31, from Sioux Falls, now faces a charge of disorderly conduct. This is not Brisbin’s first encounter with Sioux Falls police. On April 15, 2022, Brisbin was charged with one count of reckless burning, after setting fire to an object in the street and another fire 3-4 feet from a house. On Sep. 9, 2021, Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional damage to property after stealing hand sanitizer from a business and setting plants on fire.

Brisbin also may face more charges from the recent incident at the Empire Mall, as the police investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.