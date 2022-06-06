Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miss South Dakota 2022 was crowned Saturday night.

Hunter Widvey of Rapid City has been crowned Miss South Dakota. In addition to her scholarship of $8,000 for winning the competition, Widvey was a preliminary talent winner Friday evening earning $1,000, and the overall interview award winner which also earned her another $1,000. She also took home a STEM scholarship of $750, according to a press release from the pageant.

Widvey’s social impact initiative is Childhood Cancer Awareness. For talent, she sang “Feelin’ Good,” most famously performed by artists such as Michael Buble and Nina Simone. She is the daughter of Brett and Cami Widvey and competed as Miss Huron. Widvey is a graduate of Augustana University with majors in government and biology and has been accepted to medical school at Des Moines University. Widvey was Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen in 2016 and is the fourth former teen titleholder to go on and win the Miss South Dakota crown, reads the press release.

Hunter Widvey will compete at the Miss America Competition at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut, in December 2022.

Runner-ups

First runner-up was Carly Goodhart of Sisseton, garnering a $5,000 scholarship. Goodhart also won the $500 preliminary for social impact pitch Thursday night, as well as the $1,000 Quality of Life Scholarship, the $1,000 Sylvia Tannehill “Kindness” Scholarship, and the $250 Miss South Dakota Legacy Scholarship.

Second runner-up was Annie Woodmansey of Pierre, receiving a $4,000 scholarship.

Third runner-up was Rio Snyder of Black Hawk. Rio received a $3,000 scholarship, plus a $750 STEM scholarship. In addition, she received the Ray Peterson “Rookie of the Year” award of $500 for being the top-placing first-time candidate.

Fourth runner-up was Miranda O’Brian, taking home a scholarship of $1,500, in addition to the $500 award for social initiative pitch on Friday. She also received the $1,000 State Community Service Scholarship and Top Fundraiser award, a $1,000 scholarship.

Other recipients’ prizes

Rounding out the top ten semi-finalists, and each receiving a $1,200 scholarship included: Margaret Samp of Sioux Falls who also earned a $1,000 preliminary talent award, Baylee Dittman of Spearfish, Laney Titze of Mitchell, Emily Deinken of Sioux Center, IA, and Maleah Eschenbaum of Aberdeen.

Breanna Bossman, Humboldt, won the most talented non-semifinalist, winning a $300 scholarship. McKenzie Hassebroek of Westport was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants winning a $500 scholarship. Emma Salzwedel, Sioux Falls, had the top interview for a non-semifinalist and won a $300 scholarship.

Twenty women from across the state competed for the title. All won scholarships, totaling nearly $48,000. Each of the non-semi-finalists received a $1,000 scholarship.

