Storm Water Inlet Art Project draws attention to water quality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local artists will paint Sioux Falls streets to draw attention to the City’s storm drainage system and the water quality of the Big Sioux River.

A Call for Art went out in late April, and designs were selected by a subcommittee of the Visual Arts Commission in partnership with the City of Sioux Falls the first week of June. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, the artwork was selected based on the appropriateness of the content, relevance to the area and audience, site plan, visibility, and impact. The project also included a youth category, in which individuals under the age of 18 were encouraged to apply. This week artists will begin painting the eight new inlets in the downtown area.

This is the seventh year in a row local artists have participated in the art project. Photos of this year’s paintings will be uploaded next week, joining the photos from years past on SiouxFalls.Org.

“A common misconception is that storm drains lead to a water treatment plant just like the sanitary sewer. That is not the case—water that flows down the storm drains actually leads directly to the Big Sioux River or other natural drainage ways with little or no treatment,” says City of Sioux Falls Environmental Analyst Colin Chatterton. “As the stormwater washes over the pavement, it carries with it everything the water picks up. This includes litter, pollutants, pet waste, and sediment. Our hope is that the art on these storm drains will bring attention to the purpose of the storm inlets and to remind people of the impact we all have.”

The City hopes to continue this project each year to continue raising awareness about water quality.

