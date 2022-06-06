Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Storm Water Inlet Art Project draws attention to water quality

Local businesses team up to clean the Big Sioux River
Local businesses team up to clean the Big Sioux River(Cordell Wright)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local artists will paint Sioux Falls streets to draw attention to the City’s storm drainage system and the water quality of the Big Sioux River.

A Call for Art went out in late April, and designs were selected by a subcommittee of the Visual Arts Commission in partnership with the City of Sioux Falls the first week of June. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, the artwork was selected based on the appropriateness of the content, relevance to the area and audience, site plan, visibility, and impact. The project also included a youth category, in which individuals under the age of 18 were encouraged to apply. This week artists will begin painting the eight new inlets in the downtown area.

This is the seventh year in a row local artists have participated in the art project. Photos of this year’s paintings will be uploaded next week, joining the photos from years past on SiouxFalls.Org.

“A common misconception is that storm drains lead to a water treatment plant just like the sanitary sewer. That is not the case—water that flows down the storm drains actually leads directly to the Big Sioux River or other natural drainage ways with little or no treatment,” says City of Sioux Falls Environmental Analyst Colin Chatterton. “As the stormwater washes over the pavement, it carries with it everything the water picks up. This includes litter, pollutants, pet waste, and sediment. Our hope is that the art on these storm drains will bring attention to the purpose of the storm inlets and to remind people of the impact we all have.”

The City hopes to continue this project each year to continue raising awareness about water quality.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Empire Mall evacuated
UPDATE: Empire Mall partially evacuated after ‘suspicious’ package found
In this June 19, 2004 photo Alec John Such, of Colts Neck, N.J., sits for a portrait inside his...
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
A crew chief for a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Hubbard, Company C, 1st...
Temporary increased military traffic coming to South Dakota towns
FILE - In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near...
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

Latest News

Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Man faces charges after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall
Both US representative candidates Dusty Johnson and Taffy Howard are targets of negative ads....
Tired of negative campaign ads? Find out what candidates say about their claims
The 25th annual “Festival of Cultures” takes place Saturday at Falls Park. Kadyn Wittman,...
Festival of Cultures takes place Saturday
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Jessica Bahmuller