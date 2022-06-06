Avera Medical Minute
Students learn how to produce news at sixth annual Media Camp

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sixth annual media camp began Monday.

Together with staff from the Washington Pavillion, students get to learn the many aspects that go into producing news including reporting, writing, video production, and advertising. Students will wrap up their experience at the end of this week by producing their own five-minute newscast which will air at the end of one of our newscasts.

Their newscast will also be posted on DakotaNewsNow.Com after it airs.

