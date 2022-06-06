Students learn how to produce news at sixth annual Media Camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sixth annual media camp began Monday.

Together with staff from the Washington Pavillion, students get to learn the many aspects that go into producing news including reporting, writing, video production, and advertising. Students will wrap up their experience at the end of this week by producing their own five-minute newscast which will air at the end of one of our newscasts.

Their newscast will also be posted on DakotaNewsNow.Com after it airs.

