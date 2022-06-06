Sub Zero Desserts serves up frozen treats in a unique way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For most places, ice cream is sold by the scoop, but at Sub Zero Desserts, it is done in a much different way.

The shop uses freezing tables to mix cream and toppings to make rolled ice cream for customers around the area.

“It gets down to about 12 degrees Fahrenheit so as soon as you pour that liquid cream on there it starts freezing then chop up whatever fruits, candies, and anything else you can think of spread it thin then roll it up,” Owner Matt Rooney said.

Jessica and Matt Rooney are the husband and wife duo that brought rolled ice cream and several other treats such as shaved ice to the Sioux Empire.

“It started with pregnancy cravings for shaved ice, then just developed into what we have here we started with one shaved ice trailer. Now we have two more shaved ice trailers and Sub Zero,” Owner Jessica Rooney said.

Sub Zero serves customers throughout the summer months with a permanent location on 41st st. and 4th ave. and trailers that they take to events in the Sioux Empire.

“We try to do a lot of the festivals around town we’ll be in Harrisburg this weekend, Dell Rapids this weekend. We do the fairs, festivals, and then we also do a lot of catering around town for businesses and party stuff,” Jessica Rooney said.

Sub Zero Desserts’ central location is open every day as long as the weather allows and still has a few spots left for their traveling stands this summer.

