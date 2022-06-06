Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist

Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted three people for allegedly kidnapping an FBI victim specialist last week.

Online court records indicate Juan Francisco Alvarez-Sorto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla were indicted on May 19 on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. According to the indictment, the trio kidnapped FBI Victim Specialist Curt Lauinger while he was engaged in his official duties in Red Shirt on May 6.

The indictment offers no other details on the circumstances except to say a rifle was brandished during the incident. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Sioux Falls didn’t immediately respond to a message Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Empire Mall evacuated
UPDATE: Empire Mall partially evacuated after ‘suspicious’ package found
In this June 19, 2004 photo Alec John Such, of Colts Neck, N.J., sits for a portrait inside his...
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall
A crew chief for a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Hubbard, Company C, 1st...
Temporary increased military traffic coming to South Dakota towns

Latest News

Daniel Bjerknes has been named Regional President and CEO of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital.
Avera names new Regional President and CEO
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Sub Zero is one of many ice cream places preparing for a busy summer season.
Sub Zero Desserts serves up frozen treats in a unique way
Matters of the State with Dakota News Now
New, weekly, in-depth look at politics with Matters of the State