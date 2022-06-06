Tired of negative campaign ads? Find out what candidates say about their claims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you walk down just about any street in South Dakota, you’re likely to receive a smile and a nod. But, in a state known for being friendly, the mud-slinging political ads can be hard to watch.

Both US representative candidates Dusty Johnson and Taffy Howard are targets of negative ads.

They both want you to know that those ads are not their doing but of a political action committee.

“That’s an outside PAC. I cannot have any contact with them it is illegal for me to try to influence them,” said Howard. “Somebody’s doing a monologue and it’s like okay, I’m just shaking my head going along with it whatever but no, I would not call him a communist,” said Howard.

Johnson finds the ads annoying.

“I hate these out-of-state PACs it seems like South Dakota elections should really be decided by South Dakotans,” said Johnson.

Neither gets a preview before they broadcast.

“Ads show up on the air. That’s the first time I’m seeing them,” said Johnson.

There must be some success in PACs running negative campaigns, or they wouldn’t continue.

“But it’s politics. You are going to have some stuff that comes across as negative. If it’s truthful, though, I don’t have a problem with the way it’s being run,” said Howard.

But Howard believes their not being fair to her.

“Outside PACs are downright untruthful...what they’re saying about me,” said Howard.

“Well, I think the good news about the campaign ads that are attacking me is they’re so ridiculously over the top,” said Johnson.

Each candidate has spent years attending events and meeting people. They’re hoping those one-on-one interactions make the best impact compared to the attack ads.

“But if the nasty boys from out of state think that attacking me with a million dollars of their New Jersey money is gonna cause me to want to give up on this country. They are dead wrong,” said Johnson.

