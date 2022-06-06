Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tired of negative campaign ads? Find out what candidates say about their claims

Both US representative candidates Dusty Johnson and Taffy Howard are targets of negative ads....
Both US representative candidates Dusty Johnson and Taffy Howard are targets of negative ads. They both want you to know that those ads are not their doing but of a political action committee.(WDAM Staff)
By Beth Warden
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you walk down just about any street in South Dakota, you’re likely to receive a smile and a nod. But, in a state known for being friendly, the mud-slinging political ads can be hard to watch.

Both US representative candidates Dusty Johnson and Taffy Howard are targets of negative ads.

They both want you to know that those ads are not their doing but of a political action committee.

“That’s an outside PAC. I cannot have any contact with them it is illegal for me to try to influence them,” said Howard. “Somebody’s doing a monologue and it’s like okay, I’m just shaking my head going along with it whatever but no, I would not call him a communist,” said Howard.

Johnson finds the ads annoying.

“I hate these out-of-state PACs it seems like South Dakota elections should really be decided by South Dakotans,” said Johnson.

Neither gets a preview before they broadcast.

“Ads show up on the air. That’s the first time I’m seeing them,” said Johnson.

There must be some success in PACs running negative campaigns, or they wouldn’t continue.

“But it’s politics. You are going to have some stuff that comes across as negative. If it’s truthful, though, I don’t have a problem with the way it’s being run,” said Howard.

But Howard believes their not being fair to her.

“Outside PACs are downright untruthful...what they’re saying about me,” said Howard.

“Well, I think the good news about the campaign ads that are attacking me is they’re so ridiculously over the top,” said Johnson.

Each candidate has spent years attending events and meeting people. They’re hoping those one-on-one interactions make the best impact compared to the attack ads.

“But if the nasty boys from out of state think that attacking me with a million dollars of their New Jersey money is gonna cause me to want to give up on this country. They are dead wrong,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Empire Mall evacuated
UPDATE: Empire Mall partially evacuated after ‘suspicious’ package found
In this June 19, 2004 photo Alec John Such, of Colts Neck, N.J., sits for a portrait inside his...
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
A crew chief for a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Hubbard, Company C, 1st...
Temporary increased military traffic coming to South Dakota towns
FILE - In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near...
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

Latest News

The 25th annual “Festival of Cultures” takes place Saturday at Falls Park. Kadyn Wittman,...
Festival of Cultures takes place Saturday
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Jessica Bahmuller
Wolfpack fell in 1A title game in Penalty Kicks
Despite championship heartbreak Western Christian proud of season
Sioux Falls Canaries mascot celebrates 3-1 win over Cleburne
Canaries take series with Cleburne