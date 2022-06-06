Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Two family dogs attack, kill 70-year-old woman, sheriff says

The Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division captured the dogs and took them to an animal housing facility.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs in Tennessee, according to police.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said officers responded to a residence on Olympic View Court in Seymour on June 3. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead with “numerous” dog bites. She was identified as Debbie Boyd, according to police.

Two large Rottweiler dogs were found in the fenced-in yard of the home, secured by family members prior to the officers’ arrival, officials said.

“It was determined that the dogs were in the home with the victim at the time of the attack along with a small child, who was uninjured,” Seals stated.

The Animal Control Division captured the dogs and took them to an animal housing facility. Sheriff Seals said the animals would remain at the facility until the investigation concludes.

Boyd was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Empire Mall evacuated
UPDATE: Empire Mall partially evacuated after ‘suspicious’ package found
In this June 19, 2004 photo Alec John Such, of Colts Neck, N.J., sits for a portrait inside his...
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall
A crew chief for a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Hubbard, Company C, 1st...
Temporary increased military traffic coming to South Dakota towns

Latest News

605 Unity Jam set for Sunday, June 12
The Bob Glanzer Generating Station holds six RICE engines
NorthWestern Energy opens Bob Glanzer Generating Station
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal