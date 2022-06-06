World of Outlaws races delayed due to rain

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was meant to be an exciting day at Huset’s but thanks to the rain, the races will have to wait.

The disappointment comes just a week after Huset’s Speedway had already faced extensive damage from last Sunday’s storm.

The good news? The World of Outlaws event has not been canceled, only postponed.

It was all hands-on deck to get Huset’s Speedway up and running following a storm that ripped throughout the area last week.

Despite the damage to the venue, fans there for today’s races thought the track looked great today.

“It’s a bad deal having that much damage, they’ve done a really nice job of getting it ready and getting it set up,” said race fan, Bruce Schowe.

Huset’s security guards say it was a true team effort to clean up the speedway.

“When the storm hit last weekend, we actually came up and cleaned it up with them, about 36 employees,” said security guard, Ken McCeuen.

The damage was unbelievable

“There was a lot of damage, especially on the top suite. We brought chairs, tables, TV’s, refrigerators, speakers, anything that could be damaged by rain,” said McCeuen.

Even with the setback, the crews were able to get the track ready to roll for the largest event of the season.

That makes Sunday’s delay of the races all the more disappointing, but safety always takes priority.

“You gotta have safety, when the track gets so wet, the cars don’t get traction and they slide around,” said Schoewe.

The Outlaws are planning to return later this month on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tickets purchased for today’s event will be honored for the makeup race.

