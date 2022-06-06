Avera Medical Minute
Yankton and Lincoln Southeast return to Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic championship

Post 12 falls in title game 14-6
Yankton tops Sioux Falls East, Sioux Falls West falls to Lincoln Southeast
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the end the fourth Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic look a lot like the third last year.

In the semifinals this morning Yankton built a 6-0 lead through three innings and held off a late charger from Sioux Falls East to advance to the championship with a 6-3 victory. In the following semifinal Lincoln Southeast (NE) scored five times in the second to spur a 10-1 win over Sioux Falls West. You can see highlights from those games in our video viewer above.

Yankton Post 12 and Lincoln Southeast met for the tournament title immediately after that with Lincoln Southeast repeating as champions by defeating Yankton 14-6.

