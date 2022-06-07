Cloudy with rain tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few spotty showers around the region this morning. We’ll see those come to an end, but keep the cloud cover around through the rest of today. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with a light northwest wind. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop later this evening into tonight. The severe weather threat remains low, although an isolated severe storm could pop up. Sunshine will be back Wednesday as we get a break from the storm chances with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, we’ll bring in more chances of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We should dry out and warm up for Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. It looks like we’ll crack the 80s by Sunday and early next week with a slight chance for a few thunderstorms.

More summer-like temperatures will continue for the middle of next week with highs rising into the mid 80s.

