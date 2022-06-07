Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Court upholds ‘terrorism’ sentencing of pipeline saboteur

Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to damage an energy...
Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to damage an energy facility for vandalizing construction sites on the pipeline in 2016 and 2017.(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld the eight-year prison sentence given to an environmental activist who tried to sabotaged the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to damage an energy facility for vandalizing construction sites on the pipeline in 2016 and 2017.

Iowa U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger included a terrorism enhancement in her sentencing. The Des Moines Register reports that Reznicek appealed that enhancement. But the appeals court found that “any error was harmless” in Ebinger’s sentencing because the judge had noted she would have imposed it regardless of the terrorism enhancement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist

Latest News

East River Foster Parent Network
East River Foster Parent Network empowering families and children
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Cloudy with rain tonight
Avera Medical Minute: Avera therapy program specializes in hand injuries
Four SDHSAA State Golf Tournaments Tee Off