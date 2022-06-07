Avera Medical Minute
A day of golf to support junior achievement

Golfing for a Cause with Mike O
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an effort to raise more than $70,000, 23 golfers attended the 23rd annual Junior Achievement Golf event.

“It’s such a great cause, I’ve just never had time to teach in a classroom, which I’d love to do someday,” said Mike Ovenden. “So this is my way to help junior achievement, is by raising some money and by doing it by playing golf all day, I mean what could be better than that.”

The event, also known as the 100-hole challenge, took place at the Brandon Golf Course.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, so we have great people out here, they’re contacting friends, family, coworkers, to raise money for JA and then they get to come out and have a fun day on the golf course to support kids,” said Junior Achievement President, Kayla Eitreim.

