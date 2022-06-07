Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

East River Foster Parent Network empowering families and children

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As of 2020, South Dakota’s reports state there were 1656 kids in foster care. East River Foster Parent Network supports these families fostering children through community outreach and specialized services. We spoke with Community Ambassador Jennifer Johnson to learn how to help those in the foster care system and make their journies a little better.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist

Latest News

Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to damage an energy...
Court upholds ‘terrorism’ sentencing of pipeline saboteur
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Cloudy with rain tonight
Avera Medical Minute: Avera therapy program specializes in hand injuries
Four SDHSAA State Golf Tournaments Tee Off