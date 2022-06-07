Avera Medical Minute
Four State Golf Tournaments Tee Off In South Dakota

AA girls in Sioux Falls, A girls in Brookings, B girls & boys in Rapid City
First round highlights from Girls AA, A & B and Boys B
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, BROOKINGS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The end of the 2021-22 SDHSAA High School Sports season has begun.

Four State Golf Tournaments teed off across South Dakota on Monday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from all four tournaments:

-AA Girls at Brookings Country Club in Brookings

-A Girls at Bakker Crossing in Sioux Falls

-B Girls at Hart Ranch in Rapid City

-B Boys at Elks Golf Course in Rapid City

Team and individual standings are below. Please note that for the State B Boys meet inclement weather has shortened that tournament to one round. Those who could not finish their round Monday, including tournament leader Cooper Long of Garretson, will try to finish out tomorrow.

Mitchell & Allison Meyerink lead after round 1
Mitchell & Allison Meyerink lead after round 1(Dakota News Now)
Sioux Falls Christian with team lead, Canton's Olivia Sorlie in front individually through...
Sioux Falls Christian with team lead, Canton's Olivia Sorlie in front individually through round one.(Dakota News Now)
Bison/Hettinger/Scranton has team lead, Miller's Jayce Pugh leads individual race.
Bison/Hettinger/Scranton has team lead, Miller's Jayce Pugh leads individual race.(Dakota News Now)
Scores through first round of play. Due to inclement weather the tournament has been shortened...
Scores through first round of play. Due to inclement weather the tournament has been shortened to one round. Those still on the course when play was stopped Monday, including leader Cooper Long, will attempt to finish tomorrow.(Dakota News Now)

