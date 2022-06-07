Four State Golf Tournaments Tee Off In South Dakota
AA girls in Sioux Falls, A girls in Brookings, B girls & boys in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, BROOKINGS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The end of the 2021-22 SDHSAA High School Sports season has begun.
Four State Golf Tournaments teed off across South Dakota on Monday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from all four tournaments:
-AA Girls at Brookings Country Club in Brookings
-A Girls at Bakker Crossing in Sioux Falls
-B Girls at Hart Ranch in Rapid City
-B Boys at Elks Golf Course in Rapid City
Team and individual standings are below. Please note that for the State B Boys meet inclement weather has shortened that tournament to one round. Those who could not finish their round Monday, including tournament leader Cooper Long of Garretson, will try to finish out tomorrow.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.