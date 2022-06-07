Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Gas expected to spike above $5 as experts forecast higher crude oil prices

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next...
Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to budget a little more for that summer road trip.

As prices at gas pumps climb near $5 a gallon in most of the United States, the worst may still be to come.

Oil prices are the biggest component affecting gas prices, and Goldman Sachs is now forecasting crude oil will average $140 a barrel this summer.

Oil is currently about $120 a barrel.

It would mean that gas prices would spike even higher, in order to incentivize new production and discourage consumption.

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist

Latest News

The U.S. Mint just released a new quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to lead the...
US Mint releasing coin to honor Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller
Paramount Studios is being sued over the Hollywood blockbuster sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
South Dakota's governor conducts town hall meeting.
Noem, other South Dakota GOP incumbents face challengers running to right