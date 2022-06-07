Lexi Even makes her own mark in Parker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Where others find chaos amisdst the competition on the track, Lexi Even finds zen.

“It’s kind of a way I meditate. It soothes me. I’ve always been a part of a team and so just hearing the crowd and knowing that they’re cheering for me is kind of exciting.” Even says.

It was quite a group she ran with her first two years. Lexi was a part of several relay state championship teams and often ran just behind USD-bound Karley Peters in the sprints.

“It’s been awesome! I’ve definitely learned a lot throughout my years.” Even says.

Once Peters graduated the spotlight was on Even.

“It took me a while because I’m low on the confidence. But I’ve gained it and so finally I’ve realized this year that I’m capable. I go all out. I’m known for my starts.” Lexi says.

And Lexi finished strong, winning the 100 and 200 meter dashes at the state meet, finishing her prep career with 21 medals.

“It feels amazing! Didn’t expect it but here we are!” Even says.

Even as she medidates on new marks to hit beginning next year at Mount Marty.

“Maybe 24, high 24′s in the 200, and 11′s in the 100. So excited to move on to bigger and better!” Lexi says.

