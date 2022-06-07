New director announced for SD CEO East Women’s Business Center

SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota CEO East Women’s Business Center has announced they have a new Director.

Sadie Swier is the new Director. She will continue the established momentum and lead the next chapter of the organization alongside SD CEO West to provide training, counseling, and technical assistance to aspiring women business owners and entrepreneurs across the state.

“Since its launch, SD CEO East has already helped four businesses get started and served over 160 people on the eastern side of the state through counseling services, online training, and in-person events,” said Michelle Kane, SD CEO West Director. “With her experience, can-do attitude, and understanding of the East River entrepreneurial ecosystem and connections, Sadie is the right person to move SD CEO East to new heights and we look forward to a smooth transition and continued positive impact.”

In her role as Community Outreach Manager at Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc., Swier served over 250 business members, generated economic impact, developed strategic planning, built community, oversaw marketing, and conducted event planning, according to a press release from the organization.

“The opportunity to extend my knowledge and enthusiasm to serve the entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs sets my soul on fire! I’m thrilled to collaborate with the SD CEO West to empower and connect our vibrant business community across the state,” said Swier.

Swier will develop programs, provide free business advising, and oversee the day-to-day operations of the center.

“We’re excited to welcome Sadie to the SBA Resource Partners network and look forward to leveraging her passion, experience, and energy for supporting small businesses at the helm of the SD CEO East Women’s Business Center,” said Jaime Wood, SBA South Dakota District Director. “With the startup rate of women businesses significantly increasing across the U.S. – including in urban and rural South Dakota -- the women business support resources offered by SD CEO is instrumental for economic success.”

About SD CEO

Focused on empowering women and entrepreneurship across South Dakota, SD CEO, partially grant funded by the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), provides those interested in starting or already owning their own businesses with the resources they need to succeed. Along with free and confidential business consultation, SD CEO offers in-person workshops, online training courses, educational seminars, and networking opportunities. With connections to experts across all areas of business startup, management, and growth, SD CEO can help entrepreneurs in any stage of their business find the resources they need.

In January 2021, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced approval for a second Women’s Business Center in South Dakota. The new center –SD CEO East WBC – opened on August 30, 2021, in the Zeal Center Sioux Falls Building in Sioux Falls. The WBC joined SD CEO West WBC, located on the campus of Black Hills State University, in Spearfish. Both SD CEO East and SD CEO West are hosted by the Black Hills State University Foundation.

