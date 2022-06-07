Noem, other South Dakota GOP incumbents face challengers running to right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is looking to show her strength with Republican voters in Tuesday’s primary.

She, along with U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, are looking to fend off challengers running to their right.

Noem has parlayed popularity with Republicans for her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions into national prominence. But that hasn’t insulated her from criticism from the right in reliably red South Dakota.

Tuesday’s primaries will show just how strong the right wing of the Republican party has grown in South Dakota.

