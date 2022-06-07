Police: Unnamed man faces charges after firing gun while intoxicated in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported, but a man faces multiple charges after he fired a gun while intoxicated.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, around 10:30 p.m. in southwest Sioux Falls, a man came outside of a building, fired a handgun multiple of times, and ran back inside. The man was arrested after he was found “passed out” in one of the rooms in the building.

The suspect refused to give officers his name but he faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, and “some other obstruction charges,” Clemens said.

