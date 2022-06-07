Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.
A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.(The Animal Foundation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A rare kitten experts call the “unicorn” of cats has been adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.

The Animal Foundation, located in Las Vegas, announced the adoption of Comet in a Facebook post.

Comet is a male tortoiseshell kitten, according to the shelter.

They said many in veterinary medicine can work years, even decades, without ever coming across a male tortie in person.

Tortoiseshell cats are usually female and rarely male. This is because two X chromosomes are required to produce the coloring of black, orange and yellow or gold, according to cattownoakland.org. Male cats usually only have one X and one Y chromosome. Male torties have an extra X chromosome, making them a rare XXY.

Only about 1 out of 3,000 tortoiseshells are male, and these males are usually sterile, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist

Latest News

Savannah Wright, 24, was among a group of four arrested after a deadly burglary in Tennessee.
Woman admits to planning to kill father during burglary, affidavit reads
Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
Matthew McConaughey, a Uvalde, Texas, native, speaks about the Robb Elementary School shooting...
McConaughey: 'Responsible gun owners are fed up'
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.
‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle accused of laundering over $500K
FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID-19 shots as new US option