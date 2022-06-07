SDSU softball coach Krista Wood resigns to take over at Creighton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In eight seasons as head softball coach at South Dakota State, Krista Wood’s Jackrabbits went 11-4 against the Big East’s Creighton Blue Jays and have won the last five meetings between the schools by a combined score of 51-2.

That it makes it pretty easy to understand why Creighton targeted Wood to take over their struggling program which she did today, resigning as SDSU’s head coach to accept the head coaching position with the Blue Jays.

In eight seasons since coming from Wayne State and taking over in August of 2014, Wood rebuilt a struggling SDSU program and exits as the winngest coach in Jackrabbit history with a mark of 238-164. Over the last two years she led the Jacks to consecutive Summit League Regular SEason and Tournament Titles. The Jacks have also won a game in the NCAA Tournament in each of their two appearances under her guidance.

In a press release which you can read in full below SDSU said a national search for her successor will begin immediately.

SDSU RELEASE

Krista Wood, who has served as South Dakota State’s head softball coach for the past eight seasons, has stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Creighton.

Wood guided the Jackrabbits to a 238-164 mark over the last eight seasons and back-to-back NCAA appearances in 2021 and 2022. The Jackrabbits won their first ever Summit League regular season and tournament titles in 2021, then repeated the feat in 2022. The program played in the National Invitational Softball Championship in 2018 and 2019.

Wood and her staff were recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as a 2021 Division I Regional Coaching Staff of the Year. The three-time Summit League Coach of the Year coached 34 all-conference players, three players of the year, two pitchers of the year and two freshmen of the year at South Dakota State.

Wood previously coached eight seasons at Wayne State (Neb.). She is currently 508-318 as a head coach.

A national search for the Jackrabbits’ next head coach will begin immediately.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.