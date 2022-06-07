Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota voters weigh future of ballot measures, taxes

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Primary voters will decide whether to add a new requirement to South Dakota’s constitution that will make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or expend significant government funds.

The proposal creates a showdown over direct democracy in a state where voter-initiated laws were pioneered but Republicans pride themselves on levying minimal taxes.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which will appear as Amendment C on ballots, would place a 60% vote threshold on citizen-initiated ballot measures that raise taxes or spend more than $10 million within five years of enactment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist

Latest News

South Dakota's governor conducts town hall meeting.
Noem, other South Dakota GOP incumbents face challengers running to right
Sadie Swier
New director announced for SD CEO East Women’s Business Center
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Unnamed man faces charges after firing gun while intoxicated in Sioux Falls
Golfing for Junior Achievement
A day of golf to support junior achievement