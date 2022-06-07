Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

What to do if you think you’ve been handed the wrong ballot

Election day
Election day
By Beth Warden
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With several reports of the wrong ballot being handed to South Dakota voters, it’s essential to know what you can do if you face the same situation.

First of all, do not put the ballot in the box if you have any concerns that the ballot is not correct. Once the ballot is in the box, nothing can be done to get it back.

If there is a concern, ask the poll worker to double-check that the ballot you’ve been given is the correct precinct and district.

There are other resources to help. Contact the local county auditor and tell them you’re at the polling location, have a ballot, and want to ensure you have the correct one.

The Minnehaha County Auditor’s number is (605) 367-4220

The Lincoln County Auditor is 605-764-2581

Another option is to contact the Secretary of State’s office in Pierre at 605.773.3537. The Secretary of State’s website also has a portal where you can enter your information and it will tell you where to vote, along with your district and precinct number. This is something you can verify against the ballot you receive, to ensure you have the proper one.

Lastly, the League of Women Voters can assist in finding answers to any concerns or issues you may have about the voting process.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
Daniel Brisbin 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist

Latest News

Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Gibby's Arcade
Old fashioned arcade coming soon to Empire Mall
arrested
Rapid City man arrested after shots fired in construction zone
South Dakota's governor conducts town hall meeting.
Noem, other South Dakota GOP incumbents face challengers running to right