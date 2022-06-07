What to do if you think you’ve been handed the wrong ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With several reports of the wrong ballot being handed to South Dakota voters, it’s essential to know what you can do if you face the same situation.

First of all, do not put the ballot in the box if you have any concerns that the ballot is not correct. Once the ballot is in the box, nothing can be done to get it back.

If there is a concern, ask the poll worker to double-check that the ballot you’ve been given is the correct precinct and district.

There are other resources to help. Contact the local county auditor and tell them you’re at the polling location, have a ballot, and want to ensure you have the correct one.

The Minnehaha County Auditor’s number is (605) 367-4220

The Lincoln County Auditor is 605-764-2581

Another option is to contact the Secretary of State’s office in Pierre at 605.773.3537. The Secretary of State’s website also has a portal where you can enter your information and it will tell you where to vote, along with your district and precinct number. This is something you can verify against the ballot you receive, to ensure you have the proper one.

Lastly, the League of Women Voters can assist in finding answers to any concerns or issues you may have about the voting process.

