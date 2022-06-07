Xcel Energy is first in the nation to add all-electric bucket trucks to fleet

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N., (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy is the first energy company in the nation to add all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet.

Xcel Energy crews will use these new, quiet, zero-emissions trucks as they maintain the electric system and respond to outages after storms.

“We’re proud to be the first energy company in the United States to add all-electric bucket trucks to our fleet,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy. “By adding these clean energy vehicles to our fleet, Xcel Energy is demonstrating its commitment to leading the clean energy transition by becoming a net-zero energy provider for all our customers’ energy needs – electricity, heating, and transportation, while also helping shape the electrification of the truck industry, which complements our overall vision to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.”

Xcel Energy was one of the first energy companies to put forward a plan to electrify all its light-duty vehicles and 30% of its medium and heavy-duty fleet by 2030. This directly supports the company’s vision to power 1.5 million electric vehicles by 2030, allowing everyone in the communities they serve to experience the benefits of electric transportation, according to a press release from the company- whether they own an EV, take transit, or benefit from improved air quality.

The truck’s technology is being delivered by Terex Utilities and Navistar, manufacturer of International® trucks, two years ahead of industry projections. The truck features two electric sources: one for the drive train and one for the lift mechanism. It has a 135-mile driving range and the ability to operate the bucket for a full workday on a single charge.

Xcel Energy crews will use these trucks in real working conditions during a six to 12-month pilot. Their feedback will help ensure the trucks become dependable, preferred work trucks, and help Xcel Energy and the industry better prepare for the electric vehicle transition. The company currently has 1,000 aerial bucket trucks in its fleet.

