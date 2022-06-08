Avera Medical Minute
Authorities investigating after hundreds of dead carp dumped near Lake Poinsett

Authorities say someone illegally dumped several hundred carp near Lake Poinsett in late May.
Authorities say someone illegally dumped several hundred carp near Lake Poinsett in late May.(Hamlin County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after someone dumped several hundred carp on private land in eastern South Dakota.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of the dumped fish about a mile east of Lake Poinsett on May 28. When deputies arrived, they found several hundred dead, rotting carp that were left on private property that no one had permission to access.

Authorities say it appears the fish would have been left there a week or two before they were found.

Littering of carp is a class 1 misdemeanor, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamlin County Conservation Office at 605-881-0018 or the Turn in Poachers hotline at 888-683-1884.

