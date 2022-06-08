Champions crowned in 4 South Dakota HS State Golf Tournaments Tuesday

BROOKINGS, SIOUX FALLS and RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy Tuesday around the state for high school golfers as 4 seperate tournaments crowned individual and team champions.

In the Girls State “AA” at Brookings Country Club Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa closed with an impressive 72 to defend her title by 3 shots over O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliffe and helped her Tigers win the team title as well. ”Going into the second day, I was lacking some confidence. But I have a great team and a really good coach that can help build that confidence. And it just makes me feel so good getting on that first tee and know that I’ve got it and my team has got my back,” says Jansa, the Harrisburg Senior and defending state champion. Harrisburg’s team total was 661. Mitchell had 664, RC Stevens 665, Pierre 666 and Aberdeen 667 is an amazing finish team-wise.

At Bakker Crossing in Sioux Falls, Sydney Tims helped her SF Christian Chargers defend their team title by 8 shots over Vermillion. Canton’s Olivia Sorlie made her family and friends very happy with the medalist honors by one shot over Keva Bursheim and 2 shots over defending champion Maiya Muller of Beresford. “Pretty amazing! Best feeling ever actually! It’s something you work for for so long and it’s finally come true!,” says the Canton Junior.

Out west they barely finished the 2 days at the Girls State “B” at Hart Ranch in Rapid City with defending champ Jayce Pugh or Miller and Greta Anderson of Bison/Hettinger/Scranton finishing tied and being crowned co-champions. Both had 2-round totals of 163. Kamri Kittleson of Jones County and Allison Kahler also of B-H-S were both 5 shots back. B-H-S won the team title by 3 shots over Chester.

And the Boys State “B” at The Elks GC in Rapid City were as fortunate as the girls. Many players had to finish up their first round from Monday and they attempted a shot-gun to get the remaining 18 holes in Tuesday. But weather prevented that and they reverted back to an 18-hole tournament with Gregory winning the team title by 5 shots over Garretson. And individually it was a tie for the title between Bennett Cassens of Faulkton and Coy Determan of Gregory, each shooting a 76. And four golfers were 1 shot behind with 77′s-Kody Klumb of Ethan, Daysen Titze of Stanley County, Cooper Long of Garretson and Reid Hansen of Wall.

