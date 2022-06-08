Avera Medical Minute
A Few Morning Showers

Temps Slowly Warm
Warmer for the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers moving through southeastern parts of the region this morning. Those will come to an end, but I can’t rule out the chance for a shower or thunderstorm to pop up this afternoon and evening somewhere east of the James River. Otherwise, we’ll see more clouds in the east and more sun out west. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with a light north to northwest wind.

As we head toward the end of the week, there will be another round of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The threat for severe weather looks low for this round, as well. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s. There will still be a chance for an isolated shower or storm on Friday as highs warm up into the low to mid 70s.

We should dry out and warm up for Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Highs in western South Dakota will reach the lower 80s. It looks like while there will be an isolated shower or storm possible on Sunday, we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 80s and feel more summer-like across the area.

