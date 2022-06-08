Haugaard discussed primary loss and hopes moving forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ballots have been counted and it has been announced that Steve Haugaard has lost in the primary election against incumbent, Governor Kristi Noem.

Although Haugaard lost this election he hopes by running against Noem that he could raise awareness to the different flaws he sees in Governor Noem’s leadership.

Among these concerns for Haugaard were transparency and special interests.

Moving forward he hopes more attention will be given to different agencies throughout South Dakota.

“The important thing is that people get good representation and I think we’ve got a lot of work to do to move in a better direction. There’s a lot of issues in all the agencies that need attention. Other than tourism, they do a great job, and our state retirement systems are in excellent condition. As long as the legislator keeps their hands of those things we’ll be in good shape.” said Steve Haugaard.

At the end of the day Haugaard says he is thankful for the different people he has met along the way throughout his campaign.

