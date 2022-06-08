Avera Medical Minute
Haugaard issues concession statement following gubernatorial primary defeat

Steve Haugaard
Steve Haugaard(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Steve Haugaard released a concession statement Wednesday after falling short in his bid to earn the Republican nomination.

Incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem handily defeated Haugaard with roughly 76% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

Haugaard’s stament:

“Thank you to the tens of thousands of South Dakotans who showed their support in Tuesday’s primary. Our campaign was relatively short, but over the past few months Mary and I have been blessed to meet so many people who love South Dakota and the rich heritage we share. There are tremendous opportunities for South Dakota to lead the nation in nearly every area of life and we look forward to continuing to serve as the opportunities arise.

Congratulations to Governor Noem on her win in the election. We are all called to ‘pray for those in authority’ and we will continue to do that on behalf of the Governor and all of our elected leaders.

Steve Haugaard”

