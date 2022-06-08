Avera Medical Minute
Johnson defeats Howard in GOP primary for U.S. House

Rep. Dusty Johnson (file)
Rep. Dusty Johnson (file)(Nick Nelson)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson is poised to represent South Dakota for two more years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Johnson defeated fellow Republican Taffy Howard in Tuesday’s primary election, winning his party’s nomination to retain his seat.

His only challenger in the November general election is Libertarian candidate Collin Duprel, who faces long odds to defeat the Republican incumbent. No Democrat qualified to get on the ballot for the House race.

A Pierre native, Johnson’s political career began when he was elected to the state’s Public Utilities Commission in 2004. He was first elected to South Dakota’s sole seat in the House in 2018.

