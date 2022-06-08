Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota Public Radio receives $56 million anonymous donation

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Someone out there has handed Minnesota Public Radio a $56 million cash donation.

The Star Tribune reports that the anonymous gift is the largest in MPR has ever received in its 55-year history. The money is slated to go toward YourClassical, MPR’s classical music network.

According to MPR, almost 2.75 million people engage with YourClassical weekly. The money also will go toward advancing new technologies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

