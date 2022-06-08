No new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases, though the state saw no new COVID-19 deaths over the past week.

Wednesday’s coronavirus report from the Department of Health marked the second straight week South Dakota saw no additional coronavirus-related death. A total of 2,928 South Dakotans have died from the disease.

Health officials reported 969 new cases over the past week. Active cases rose by nearly 500 to 2,173, the state’s highest since late March. South Dakota, like most states, has seen a slow but steady rise in new COVID-19 cases over the past couple months.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped slightly to 49.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.