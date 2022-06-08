Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases up

COVID-19 testing (file)
COVID-19 testing (file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases, though the state saw no new COVID-19 deaths over the past week.

Wednesday’s coronavirus report from the Department of Health marked the second straight week South Dakota saw no additional coronavirus-related death. A total of 2,928 South Dakotans have died from the disease.

Health officials reported 969 new cases over the past week. Active cases rose by nearly 500 to 2,173, the state’s highest since late March. South Dakota, like most states, has seen a slow but steady rise in new COVID-19 cases over the past couple months.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped slightly to 49.

South Dakota's COVID-19 website

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Vote button rests on an American flag.
Primary election results posted here
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions

Latest News

Money generic
Minnesota Public Radio receives $56 million anonymous donation
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Authorities say someone illegally dumped several hundred carp near Lake Poinsett in late May.
Authorities investigating after hundreds of dead carp dumped near Lake Poinsett