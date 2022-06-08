Avera Medical Minute
Noem wins Republican nomination for South Dakota governor

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem is one step closer to winning another term as governor of South Dakota.

The first-term Republican governor defeated challenger Steve Haugaard in Tuesday’s primary election, winning her party’s nomination with 77% of the votes, as of 8:20 p.m.

Noem, a Castlewood native, rose from a state legislator to representing South Dakota in the U.S. House in 2010. She won the governorship in 2018 by defeating Democrat Billie Sutton with 51% of the vote.

In her time as governor, Noem has seen her star rise within the Republican party, championing conservative causes like opposing COVID-19 restrictions and restricting access to abortions. However, she has received pushback from some political corners for her frequent out-of-state campaign appearances and allegations of nepotism regarding her role in her daughter receiving a state appraiser’s license.

Haugaard, a longtime state lawmaker from Sioux Falls, campaigned on a platform of “South Dakota first,’ and positioned himself to Noem’s political right on several issues.

Noem will face Democrat Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls in the November general election. Smith did not face an opponent for the Democratic nomination.

