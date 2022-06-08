Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Prescription cannabis products with higher THC may help ease chronic pain, study says

Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but...
Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but come possible side effects, including dizziness and sedation.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prescription cannabis products with higher THC to CBD levels may help ease chronic pain according to a new study.

Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but come with possible side effects, including dizziness and sedation.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the chemical compound in the marijuana plant that causes a high. Cannabidiol, CBD, is the second most prevalent active chemical in cannabis but does not cause a high.

Both have been associated with pain relief.

The study found no benefits from taking over-the-counter products that contain only THC or CBD extracts.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Vote button rests on an American flag.
Primary election results posted here
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden, disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Osan Air Base in...
Biden to meet with allies in Germany, Spain amid Ukraine war
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, third from right, and Japanese Vice Minister for...
US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Cloudy and cooler east, sunny west