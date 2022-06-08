Avera Medical Minute
Primary voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

Voting in Rochester
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Associated Press has called the Amendment C vote a “no,” so South Dakota’s Constitution will not be changing.

The Amendment was whether to add a new requirement to South Dakota’s constitution that would make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or expend significant government funds.

The proposal would have created a showdown over direct democracy in a state where voter-initiated laws were pioneered but Republicans pride themselves on levying minimal taxes.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which appeared as Amendment C on ballots, would place a 60% vote threshold on citizen-initiated ballot measures that raise taxes or spend more than $10 million within five years of enactment.

