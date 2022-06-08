Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota House candidate withdraws from race

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
File(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race.

Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, says in a statement released on Twitter that he had received legal advice and “at the end of the day I must abide by all rules and laws that have been set forth for this position.”

Former Democratic state lawmaker Steve McCleerey, who is running for the House seat in November, had filed a civil complaint against Manhart alleging he had lived in Wisconsin as recently as 2021 and was ineligible to hold the office because state law requires legislative candidates to have lived in South Dakota for two years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

