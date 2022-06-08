Thune wins Republican nomination for South Dakota Senate race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sen. John Thune held off two contenders from his own party to win the Republican nomination for the South Dakota 2022 U.S. Senate race.

The incumbent defeated two challengers - Bruce Whalen of Pine Ridge and Mark Mowry of Spearfish - in Tuesday’s primary election with 73% of the votes as of 8:20 p.m. He’ll face Democrat Brian Bengs and Libertarian Tamara Lesnar in the November general election.

Thune was first elected to Congress in 1996 when he won the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House. He was first elected to the Senate in 2004, defeating Tom Daschle in a high-profile race. Thune is currently the minority whip, making him the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate.

The popular Republican Senator had mulled retirement ahead of the 2022 election, but ultimately decided to seek another term.

