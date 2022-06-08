Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers

Expert: Now is the best time to pay down credit cards
By Roxanne Reid and Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - In an effort to fight inflation, The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in two decades.

The rate hikes from the Fed raises interest rates for borrowers. This means applying for a new loan or paying an adjustable-rate loan or credit card will likely cost more.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said your minimum credit card payments could rise.

“It might not look like a lot initially. It might be $10, $20 depending on how much you have on that credit card, but it does add up over time,” Dale said.

She advises, if you have multiple credit card debt, look at which credit card has the highest interest rate and attack that first and put any extra payments on that card.

There is one benefit of the fed raising rates; you could earn more in your savings accounts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Vote button rests on an American flag.
Primary election results posted here
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions

Latest News

COVID-19 testing (file)
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases up
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Authorities say someone illegally dumped several hundred carp near Lake Poinsett in late May.
Authorities investigating after hundreds of dead carp dumped near Lake Poinsett
Sioux Falls City women's soccer team wears orange for gun violence awareness day
Sioux Falls City FC elite women’s soccer team playing inaugural season