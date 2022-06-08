Avera Medical Minute
Youth Development Center in Aberdeen renamed after Fouberg family

The Fouberg family celebrates the renaming ceremony of the Glenna and Rodney Fouberg Youth...
The Fouberg family celebrates the renaming ceremony of the Glenna and Rodney Fouberg Youth Development Center(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The YMCA’s Youth Development Center held a renaming ceremony Wednesday, honoring Glenna and Rodney Fouberg.

The Fouberg’s were honorary co-chairs for the original opening of the facility in 2013. Glenna was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame for her work in education. She died of COVID-19 complications in January of 2021.

Rodney and Glenna’s son, Robert Fouberg, said his parents never asked for the spotlight for their work in the community.

”The recognition itself and what they do, I think first and foremost, they hope that is an example to others and encourages others to do what they can to help in the community,” said Robert.

Glenna served on the board of the YMCA up until the day she passed away.

“The board came together and wanted to recognize Glenna and Rodney for their outstanding contributions they made to the YMCA and the community itself. Glenna, a long-time educator, was very focused on children, and we thought this was a great way to recognize her,” said Mike Quast, Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA.

Robert says his mother would have tried to make light of the recognition.

”She would be certainly humbled by the recognition. She would cut a few jokes about the name being up there, all to deflect that attention that would get paid to her if she were here,” said Robert.

The Glenna and Rodney Fouberg Youth Development Center will also be expanding. On the west side of the current facility, 10,000 square feet will be added. This will contain eight additional classrooms that can accommodate 145 more children.

This will add 20 full-time employment positions and 40 part-time employment positions to the center.

The classroom will be for children under five years old. This is where the YMCA saw the biggest need for more childcare options in the Hub City.

”What we realized was that we needed more to meet the high demand. Right now, we’re full. The opening was in 2013, and we’ve been full since 2015,” said Quast.

The project will cost $3.5 million, and the YMCA has already raised $1.2 million so far. They will campaign until March of 2023, and then will begin construction. The staff hope to begin utilizing the new space by March of 2024.

Robert Fouberg and his wife, Erin, will be following in Glenna and Rodney’s footsteps and will serve as the honorary co-chairs for the expansion.

