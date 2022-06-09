Avera Medical Minute
2022 South Dakota Kidney Walk returns to Sertoma Park

“After having two years off it’s going to be exciting to see everyone in person going to be exciting to see the community come together for all the kidney patients.”
The event has been virtual for the last two years due to COVID-19.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday morning the annual South Dakota Kidney Walk will make its return to Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls.

Both organizers and walkers alike are excited to see the event back in person after having to go virtual in past years due to COVID-19.

“After having two years off it’s going to be exciting to see everyone in person, it’s going to be exciting to see the community come together for all the kidney patients,” National Kidney Foundation Board Chair Nichole Juhnke said.

Sanford Health is one of the event sponsors hoping the Kidney Walk can help spread the word about kidney disease in the area.

“Most people who have kidney disease don’t know it until it’s too late, so having them get information get curious get to the doctor, and get checked is the best way to slow this thing down,” Sanford Health Worker Rick Reuwsaat said.

Gene Dickey is the Director of the Dakota Kidney Walk and a former two-time kidney transplant recipient.

“After my second transplant I decided I wanted to get involved and started volunteering with the National Kidney Foundation a few years later we opened the office in the Dakotas where now as an executive director I get to do this work every day,” Dickey said.

Dickey believes his personal experience with kidney disease helps him relate to those struggling with the disease.

“It’s nice from a patient’s perspective to be able to relate to the patient and be able to explain to them some of the things they are experiencing and the why’s behind it and knowing first hand what some of those things are,” Dickey said.

The Dakota Kidney walk will be held this Saturday morning with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony kicking things off at 10.

For more information click here.

