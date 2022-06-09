Aberdeen celebrating 2nd annual Pride Festival

Avera Medical Minute
The Red Rooster Coffee House will be hosting a number of Pride Festival events this weekend
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Area Pride will be celebrating the LGBTQ+ community for three days during their annual Aberdeen Area Pride Festival. The themes for the weekend include community and visibility.

The events start at the Red Rooster on Friday. The Red Rooster hosted the first Pride Festival last year, and staff say they enjoy being a venue for the celebration.

”It’s really historical, because we were the location for the first pride in Aberdeen ever last year, so that was really exciting. We want to keep the tradition going and keep the community feeling like they have a place to come and a place to feel safe be included,” said Red Rooster employee Isaac Seaton.

The first event Friday will be a clothing swap to donate toward transgender individuals.

”The goal is that they bring it here to the Rooster and they can exchange it with and individual who is maybe transitioning or transitioned and they are looking for clothes that conform more to who they identify as now,” said Aberdeen Area Pride Director John Schwab.

Throughout the weekend, the Red Rooster will also be hosting pride-themed karaoke, a drag brunch and bingo and a filming of Celluloid Closet.

”It’s kind of a queer history film, so people can get to know a little bit about not just film history, but also queer film history,” said Schwab.

On Saturday, a solidarity walk from Aldrich Park to the Red Rooster will take place. There will be both a PG and an 18+ drag show at Engel’s Event Center that evening.

The goal of the weekend is to make members of the LGBTQ+ community feel welcomed, even in rural areas.

“When I came out, I thought I was one of like five or six, but it’s a lot more than that. Watching the pride event unfold last year really showed me how many of us are in Aberdeen. We’re really not alone, there is a community here,” said Schwab.

View the full list of events and get tickets to the Aberdeen Area Pride Festival here.

