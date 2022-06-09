Brookings girl finds tracer in car

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of her car.

This happened as her dad was looking at her car.

“The car was at my house, my dad was working on it, we had some stuff happening with the engine, the hood was open, and he had thrown some bolts up right where that hatch is,” said Angelina Jennen.

This was when he noticed something out of place

“When he checked he thought he saw a paint chip, because it was small and white just like my car until he looked at it and it said tile on it,” said Jennen.

They soon realized it was a small tracking device that someone had slipped under the hood of her car.

She said they immediately reported it to the authorities in Brookings.

Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Department says it is always important to be aware of your surroundings.

“Always know where your surroundings are, always keep in contact with your close friends and family, let them know where you’re going. None of that ever hurts and if you see anything suspicious always call,” said Capt. Josh Phillips, Minnehaha Sheriff’s Department.

Becky Rasmussen, executive director for Call to Freedom agrees and says it’s easy to be located through technology in this day in age.

“People are looking to victimize people today and the reality is that not everybody has good intentions for individuals. You talk about social media, you talk about tracking devices, you talk about how they connect with you,” said Becky Rasmussen, executive director for Call to Freedom.

Authorities are searching for whoever did this.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.