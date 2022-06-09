Canaries build 7-1 lead as Jabari hits 10th HR, but fall 9-8 at Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jabari Henry hit his team-leading 10th HR and now has 27 RBI’s after knocking in 2 Wednesday night in Fargo as the Canaries built a 7-1 lead over the division-leading RedHawks. Ozvaldo Martinez had 3 more hits and is now at .403 for the season. But the home team rallied and capped it off with 2 runs in the home half of the 9th for a gut-wrenching 9-8 loss for the Birds who are now 7-17 for the season. They conclude the series in Fargo Thursday night before heading to Lincoln to play the Saltdogs over the weekend.

