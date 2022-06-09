Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Canaries build 7-1 lead as Jabari hits 10th HR, but fall 9-8 at Fargo

Birds drop to 7-17 in tough loss to RedHawks
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jabari Henry hit his team-leading 10th HR and now has 27 RBI’s after knocking in 2 Wednesday night in Fargo as the Canaries built a 7-1 lead over the division-leading RedHawks. Ozvaldo Martinez had 3 more hits and is now at .403 for the season. But the home team rallied and capped it off with 2 runs in the home half of the 9th for a gut-wrenching 9-8 loss for the Birds who are now 7-17 for the season. They conclude the series in Fargo Thursday night before heading to Lincoln to play the Saltdogs over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Vote button rests on an American flag.
Primary election results posted here
Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Rapid City contestant crowned Miss South Dakota 2022

Latest News

Jansa and Sorlie reflect on winning girls state golf championships Tuesday
Jansa and Sorlie talk about their state golf championships Tuesday
Pierre beats SF West at Harmodon for 2nd win of the day
SF West hosts Pierre in legion baseball
June 8th Plays of the Week
June 8th Plays of the Week
Jansa and Sorlie reflect on winning girls state golf championships Tuesday
Jansa and Sorlie reflect on winning state golf titles